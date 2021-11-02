Over half of Thai travellers to choose domestic destinations in 2022 – Visa Study

The Study also found that the top three factors that will make Thai travelers comfortable to travel again are having received a vaccination (67 per cent), a reduction of global cases of COVID infections (55 per cent), and having COVID insurance (41 per cent).

Suripong Tantiyanon, Country Manager for Visa Thailand, said: “It’s clear that caution remains among the public when it comes to travel, and there is a strong preference for safety and familiarity. Businesses in destinations across Thailand should consider these aspects when welcoming tourists back, whether they are from within Thailand or overseas, and ensure visitor safety at every level, and this includes payments. During the pandemic contactless payment has seen significant growth due to its speed, convenience, and safety. It’s important businesses continue to meet consumer expectations as travel recovers.”

Travelers throughout Asia Pacific are also approaching their travels differently comparing to pre-COVID times. Over half (53 per cent) will take extra effort to book accommodation that is safe and quality assured, while 44 per cent are planning to carry more cards so they can use contactless and digital payments to avoid touching cash. Two in five (42 per cent) of the respondents are planning to avoid crowded tourist spots.

When it comes to the top overseas travel destinations, the majority of Thai travelers are keen to visit Japan, followed by China, Australia, South Korea, Canada, and France.