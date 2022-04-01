Cha-am Forest Park opens new camping site

“The new camping site has tent areas, public restrooms, bungalows and conference rooms for rent for both individual and group tourists,” said Atthaphol Phao-On, chief of the forest park. “The park also features several trekking routes where tourists can exercise or enjoy natural scenery along the Cha-am Beach.”

“The camping site will be monitored and patrolled by security guards 24/7 to ensure the safety of all visitors,” he added.

Besides Cha-am Beach, the Cha-am Forest Park is also in the vicinity of several tourist attractions in Phetchaburi, including the Khao Nang Panthurat Forest Park, Mrigadayavan Palace, Huai Sai Royal Development Study Centre, and the Chang Hua Man Royal Project.

