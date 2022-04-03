Centara’s flagship resort pioneers ‘sustainable luxury’ on Samui

Under its impressive sustainability programme, single-use plastics are banned, while still and sparkling water is safely bottled in-house, and all food waste is transformed into biogas for use in the resort kitchens to reduce energy consumption.

At the resort’s Reserve Spa Cenvaree, all treatments utilise 100-per-cent organic, cruelty-free products and freshly blended oils and clays infused with ingredients grown at the on-site Spa Herb Garden.

Guests can also harvest ingredients from the garden for their food at any outlet to further lower their carbon footprint and food miles.

The idea is to ensure that guests can enjoy experiences that cannot be found anywhere else, said Centara vice president of brand marketing Tom Thrussell.