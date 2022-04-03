Centara’s flagship resort pioneers ‘sustainable luxury’ on Samui

Centara Reserve Samui’s commitment to sustainability is shown in environmentally conscious designs, green operational measures and eco-friendly amenities.
Under its impressive sustainability programme, single-use plastics are banned, while still and sparkling water is safely bottled in-house, and all food waste is transformed into biogas for use in the resort kitchens to reduce energy consumption.
At the resort’s Reserve Spa Cenvaree, all treatments utilise 100-per-cent organic, cruelty-free products and freshly blended oils and clays infused with ingredients grown at the on-site Spa Herb Garden.
Guests can also harvest ingredients from the garden for their food at any outlet to further lower their carbon footprint and food miles.
The idea is to ensure that guests can enjoy experiences that cannot be found anywhere else, said Centara vice president of brand marketing Tom Thrussell.
The hotel, formerly Centara Grand Beach Resort Samui, has been redesigned with upgrades that integrate its celebrated colonial aesthetic with contemporary features.
It comprises 184 rooms, pool suites and beachfront pool villas, with spacious private balcony or terraces. Highlights are the ultra-luxe 80-square-metre Reserve Ocean Suite and 256-square-metre Reserve Pool Villa.
Along with two large swimming pools, guests have a vast watery playground on Chaweng Beach – Samui’s finest and longest stretch of sand.
Thai and international delicacies flow at five venues – Salt Society, The Terrace, Sa-Nga, ACT 5 and Pool Bar – while cocktails and mocktails are on tap at The Gin Run.
Centara Reserve Samui general manager Patrick Moukarzel said that the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and Russia-Ukraine conflict would not affect company operations.
He expected the resort to be 70-80 per cent full during the July-August high season this year.
"The resort is looking to use electric vehicles to transfer guests to and from Samui International Airport as well," he added.
Centara launched the “sustainable luxury” concept in December with plans to expand it to Krabi and perhaps Koh Lanta and Cha-Am in future.
Centara’s eco-friendly flagship is less than a 15-minute drive from Samui airport.
For more, visit centarareserve.com/Samui or contact +66 (0) 7723 0500.
Published : April 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
