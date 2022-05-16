Last group of tourists leave as Similan Islands close for monsoon

Similan stands for “nine” in the Yawi language, as it covered nine islands in the archipelago.

Initially, Mu Koh Similan National Park comprised nine islands, namely Koh Huyong, Koh Payang, Koh Payan, Koh Miang, Koh Ha, Koh Payu, Koh Hin Pousar, Koh Similan and Koh Ba-ngu.

Koh Bon and Koh Tachai were later added to the national park, bringing the number of islands under Mu Koh Similan National Park up to 11.

The Similan Islands in the South of Thailand are popular among divers and can be accessed via Phang Nga province. The islands are closed during the monsoon season every year, though Koh Tachai has been closed to tourists indefinitely since October 2016.