TAT expects 500,000 foreign visitors each month June to Sept, 7-10 million for whole of 2022

Most – 825,918 – entered via Suvarnabhumi Airport, 378,786 through Phuket International Airport, 41,043 via Don Mueang International Airport, 19,962 through the Sadao Border Checkpoint and 12,783 via the Nong Khai Border Checkpoint.

Yuthasak said 532,177 tourists entered Thailand in May after the Test & Go scheme was scrapped, exceeding the target of 500,000.

If 500,000 tourists enter Thailand in the four remaining months of the low season (June to September), the number of visitors would total around 3 million for the nine months of the year, the TAT governor said.

Moreover, he said, it is highly possible to reach Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn’s goal of 7 to 10 million travellers in the whole of 2022 if more than 1 million tourists visit the country per month from October to December.