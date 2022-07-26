Surging interest in Thailand among foreign tourists: Airbnb

As travel restrictions continue to ease, international travellers are increasingly looking to visit Thailand, according to newly released Airbnb data.
Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Samui emerged as the most popular destinations in Thailand among both international and domestic guests.
Travellers are also eager to stay longer and explore more places than ever before, as part of a travel revolution that's creating more economic opportunities for the locals, Airbnb said.
There has been a surge in enthusiasm among international travellers from the time Thailand has eased all travel restrictions.
Searches by international guests for Airbnb Stays in Thailand grew by more than 180 per cent year on year in the first quarter of 2022, suggesting that the travel industry is once again spurring economic recovery for the country.
Thailand is also uniquely positioned to take advantage of the remote-work trend and the rise of the digital nomads. Long-term stays on Airbnb are emerging as a popular choice for guests, the platform said.
Airbnb data also revealed that travellers are raring to travel to destinations both familiar and lesser-known.
Travellers are also exploring uncharted destinations that include Ko Lanta, Trat, Pai and Cha-am. This offers an incredible opportunity for those considering hosting in off-the-beaten-path destinations that have traditionally missed out on the benefits of tourism, Airbnb said.
International travellers from the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany are leading the searches for travel to Thailand.
Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb general manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan said, "It is heartening to see that Airbnb guests from around the world are looking to revisit Thailand -- as well as explore it for the first time -- which bodes well for the sector's ongoing recovery and for our local community of hosts. The blurring lines between travel and living has also led to many travellers continuing to embrace their newfound flexibility. They're jumping at the opportunity to base themselves amidst the picturesque destinations in Thailand — both the favourites and some uncharted parts of the country -- looking to live and work remotely. We're excited to be working with the Tourism Authority of Thailand on a range of initiatives that will showcase Thailand to the world and attract more remote workers. We remain committed to working with local hosts across the country, as well as the Thai government, to help ensure local communities can take advantage of the travel revolution."
The platform upgrades and innovations that Airbnb unveiled over the past year have made it easier than ever for locals across Thailand to become hosts. Additionally, new search tools such as "I'm Flexible", which has been used more than two billion times since May 2021, as well as the new Categories and Split Stays features, are also encouraging guests to explore new destinations, Airbnb said.
Published : July 26, 2022
