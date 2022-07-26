Surging interest in Thailand among foreign tourists: Airbnb

As travel restrictions continue to ease, international travellers are increasingly looking to visit Thailand, according to newly released Airbnb data.

Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Samui emerged as the most popular destinations in Thailand among both international and domestic guests.

Travellers are also eager to stay longer and explore more places than ever before, as part of a travel revolution that's creating more economic opportunities for the locals, Airbnb said.

There has been a surge in enthusiasm among international travellers from the time Thailand has eased all travel restrictions.

Searches by international guests for Airbnb Stays in Thailand grew by more than 180 per cent year on year in the first quarter of 2022, suggesting that the travel industry is once again spurring economic recovery for the country.

Thailand is also uniquely positioned to take advantage of the remote-work trend and the rise of the digital nomads. Long-term stays on Airbnb are emerging as a popular choice for guests, the platform said.

Airbnb data also revealed that travellers are raring to travel to destinations both familiar and lesser-known.

Travellers are also exploring uncharted destinations that include Ko Lanta, Trat, Pai and Cha-am. This offers an incredible opportunity for those considering hosting in off-the-beaten-path destinations that have traditionally missed out on the benefits of tourism, Airbnb said.

International travellers from the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany are leading the searches for travel to Thailand.