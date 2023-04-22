Thailand Votes: A generational transformation appears imminent
The upcoming election includes a wave of fresh-faced politicians determined to make a mark in their first-ever campaigns. Those with little political experience are not deterred, saying instead that their lack of political experience is an asset.
Their goal is to shake up the system by injecting optimism and youthful enthusiasm into an election campaign that increasingly seems unlike any other.
Young candidates are making heartfelt and personal connections with voters, and they say this approach is resonating: Crowds of Thais of all ages are cheering them on.
The May 14 election will also include more than 4 million first-time voters, with those under 40 being the most powerful voting bloc.
Taking on the establishment
Thames Kraitat is running as a candidate of the Chart Pattana Kla Party in Phuket’s Constituency 2. A founding member of the Kla party, he has been working closely with communities in Phuket for three years and says his grassroots experience provides him with all that he needs to take on the political establishment.
He’s quick to admit he has no experience: “I started three years ago with the Kla Party [which later merged with Chart Pattana] … and I kind of walked in having no knowledge of politics. I just saw that Korn [Chatikavanij] was setting up a new party, and I wanted to be part of a party where I could help determine some of the policies.”
Thames’ political debut coincided, however, with the arrival of a pandemic.
“Unfortunately, the moment I stepped into politics, we faced Covid-19. Phuket was the worst hit … It was the first place that was shut down. Tourism fell to zero,” he explained.
Still, he learned a valuable lesson: “It wasn’t a great situation, but it was a good starting point for me to prove to myself that I can run in politics and that I can help people … [that] I can make changes. I’m very public minded.”
Against the odds
Suphanut Minchaiynunt may be from one of Bangkok’s most well-heeled political families, but he is running against a political veteran, fifty-nine year old Ansorn Punthong of the Pheu Thai Pary who has been elected five times in a row.
The candidate for Move Forward in Bangkhen district says his message of change and fresh ideas is resonating with voters.
Suphanut said campaigning had shown him that people are tired of the same old politics and politicians. They are looking for something new, he says.
He’s clear-eyed about the challenge he faces.
“Obviously, it’s not an easy task as my competitor is a five-time consecutive member of parliament,” he explains, saying his main opponent is one of the toughest politicians to run against in Bangkok.
Still, he’s upbeat, saying he’s had a “great reception from people.”
“They want a change and new faces because I think they are tired of old politics, which means old parties and politicians. I think they are fed up with them and also [when campaigning] I pour my heart out to them. I show them that I am really passionate about getting into politics to help them and bring change and they understand that. I think they are very accepting.”
Suphanut decided to enter politics because he believes the government has failed. He says he is determined to change the system and help people. His main goals are to promote fairness in politics and encourage politicians to work together, even those on opposite sides.
Suphanut also credits his experience in the United Kingdom as a motivating factor.
“I have seen a huge difference between a fully functional democracy in the UK, where I studied, and Thailand. I’ve seen a lack of freedom of speech, low quality of life of the people and a low level of state welfare. [This] really drives me to get in and change things,” he explained.
He believes the current government cannot solve problems because it is part of the problem.
“For me, they are a management failure,” he says, adding:
“That’s why I felt like it was time for me to jump in, because everything has worsened compared to what we had. If I’m elected, the first thing for the Move Forward party is to dismiss all senators. We want to make sure that the military is not getting into power and we also want to reallocate land [and] reform education. There are so many problems here, so that’s why there are many issues amongst our priorities.”
Common ground
Thames may be running for a different party, but like Suphanut he was inspired to run for office because he believes it's time for fresh faces in Thai politics. Working with communities in Phuket during the pandemic instilled a determination to change the political system, he explains.
“I’ve always been interested in politics. I’ve seen how things have been done in the past 20 years and I just thought they needed some fresh hands and fresh experiences or some new people to go in and shake things up a bit and that's pretty much my main inspiration,” he says.
“I thought I could do a little bit better than what has been done in the past,” he adds.
The determination to do a little better than what has been done before appears to be resonating with voters, at least on the campaign trail, both candidates say.
They are spending as much time as possible on the streets introducing themselves and their policies to voters.
They say a generational transformation is imminent.