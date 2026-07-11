Venice of the East, Reborn: Bangkok's Plan to Reclaim Its 1,100 Canals as Linear Parks

Bangkok's BMA is reclaiming 1,100 neglected canals as walkable public corridors — reversing half a century of car-centric concrete in a city that sinks two centimetres every year.

For much of the second half of the twentieth century, Bangkok pursued a single spatial strategy: concrete. Canals that had once served as the city's lifeblood — markets, temples, and communities built along their banks — were filled in and paved over to accommodate the car.

The "Venice of the East" became a case study in urban heat, seasonal flooding, and the absence of accessible green space. Today, a deliberate reversal is under way.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's Blue & Green Network — its guiding concept described as "Revitalising City, Connecting Quarters, Weaving the Future" — is the most ambitious reordering of Bangkok's public realm in decades.

sssThe BMA, in partnership with landscape architects, civic planners, and international researchers, is seeking to transform the city's more than 1,100 canals (khlongs) from neglected drainage channels into walkable, biodiverse Linear Parks. Five pilot projects launched simultaneously, each targeting a different part of the city's waterway fabric.

