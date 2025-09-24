Road collapse in front of Vajira Hospital forces temporary closure and halts classes

A road collapse in front of Vajira Hospital on Samsen Road, Bangkok’s Dusit District on Wednesday morning prompted a temporary closure of the hospital and suspension of classes for all students to ensure safety.

The Faculty of Medicine, Vajira Hospital, Navamindradhiraj University, announced that all outpatient services, including the Urban Primary Care Clinic and the Vajira Special Clinic, are suspended due to the road subsidence caused by ongoing metro construction, which has affected service operations.

The hospital will reschedule affected patients as soon as possible to resume normal care.

The faculty further stated that, due to the subsidence in front of the hospital, all teaching for medical students across every course has been suspended for safety reasons.

Authorities continue to close traffic at the Vachira Intersection - Sanghi Intersection area and surrounding roads. The road collapse has impacted surrounding utilities and poses a danger to nearby residents and commuters.