Three firms approved for bidding in Sunday’s satellite auction

Packages 2, 3, and 4 will likely draw the most interest and the commission expects to raise more than 800 million baht from auctioning them, Thanapant said.

He said the bidding will be completely transparent. The auction will follow the sequential ascending clock system, he said, adding that it gives bidders in each round 20 minutes to decide whether or not to raise their price – by as much as 5% of the minimum bid price.

None of the three firms will have advanced knowledge of how many packages their competitors are bidding for. The commission will determine the order in which the packages are offered on Sunday to prevent collusion and ensure transparency and fairness.

The commission cannot cancel the bidding and hand over the orbital slots to the National Telecom as the labour union of the state enterprise has demanded, Thanapant said, adding that the money raised from the bidding is state revenue and will be given to the Finance Ministry after costs are deducted.

The commission is legally required to ensure that the state receives the most money possible from auctions for access to the orbital slots.

If the auction is cancelled, the International Telecommunication Union may use it as a reason to take back the orbital slots from Thailand, Thanapant said.