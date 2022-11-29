‘Youth themselves country’s soft power'

According to Narong, soft power is neither music nor food, yet it is a citizen in the country.

“Soft power is not just limited to creativity or art. It also recognizes, for example, education and governance. It is apparent that soft power is the people in the country not a musician or whatever” stated Narong.

To support Narong’s statement, Chakrit said that “by definition, soft power is neither limited to creativity nor tradition. Thailand is ranked sixth in Asean and 35 in Asia which is behind Singapore, which does not have any long history of cultural assets, in the Soft Power Index because its criteria encompass other factors namely familiarity, reputation, and influencing power of soft power.

“Cultural heritage plays only a part of soft power, not all. Besides that, “Thainess” is not limited to only cultural assets we do not need to add Thainess in every soft power product we have. For instance, the renowned Thai movie “Bad Genius” did not contain much Thainess, yet it was rewarded at the international level” added Chakrit.

Also, Narong and Chakrit were on the same page that to enhance and empower Thai soft power is to focus on people development especially in youth. It required the supports from organizations both in the hands of government and private sectors notably from schools and educational institutes.

Youth in Charge started “Youth in Charge Academy” last year to create leadership amidst young generations, and “Youth power drives soft power” campaign is its second season.

Around 120-150 participants were attending this event, in which most of them were teenagers.

Youth in charge had joined hands with several partnerships such as Siam Cement Group (SCG), Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and PTT Public Company Limited.