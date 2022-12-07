Officials seize 3,000 tonnes of chicken as crackdown on smuggling widens
The Livestock Development Department has seized 3,000 tonnes of chicken meat smuggled across the border, Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Sreeon said on Wednesday.
Chalermchai said the chicken was smuggled from a neighbouring country without naming it. More information will be released at an upcoming press conference, he said.
The seizure of chicken followed seizures of 25 tonnes of pork, beef and offal from an unauthorised food-processing plant in Chonburi last week. The plant is believed to have supplied fresh meat and offal to more than 60 restaurants in the eastern province.
Chalermchai said the 66 Thai-style shabu and Isaan food shops in the province, which bought meat and offal from the plant, have been told to purchase from authorised slaughterhouses and processing plants only.
He said a similar warning was sent to restaurants nationwide, instructing them to ensure purchased meat and offal had a seal of approval from the Livestock Development Department, adding that this guarantees that the meat is hygienic and its quality is high.
The minister said the department would continue to step up crackdowns on smuggling of pork from neighbouring countries to prevent the spread of disease.
So far, the department has seized about 800,000kg of smuggled pork, Chalermchai said.
Food distributors are trying to smuggle pork from neighbouring countries because the prices are cheaper, he added.