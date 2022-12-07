Officials seize 3,000 tonnes of chicken as crackdown on smuggling widens

Chalermchai said the chicken was smuggled from a neighbouring country without naming it. More information will be released at an upcoming press conference, he said.

The seizure of chicken followed seizures of 25 tonnes of pork, beef and offal from an unauthorised food-processing plant in Chonburi last week. The plant is believed to have supplied fresh meat and offal to more than 60 restaurants in the eastern province.

Chalermchai said the 66 Thai-style shabu and Isaan food shops in the province, which bought meat and offal from the plant, have been told to purchase from authorised slaughterhouses and processing plants only.