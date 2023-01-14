Fugitive wanted by FBI for stock fraud arrested in Phuket

The 54-year-old suspect, identified only as “Peter Jr”, was apprehended at the hotel he was staying at near Surin Beach in the province’s Thalang district, following an arrest warrant issued on December 27.

The FBI’s Bangkok legal office has requested that he be extradited to the US to face charges that include colluding in securities fraud and stock price manipulation.

If found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in jail under US law.

The suspect is a citizen of Saint Kitts and Nevis, a country comprising two islands in the Caribbean.

It is well known as a tax haven and one of the least financially transparent jurisdictions in the world.