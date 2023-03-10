A lawyer’s message: Small amount does not absolve debtor the obligation to repay

The case drew public attention after the lawyer, Nicharee Poonsri, posted on Facebook on Tuesday, asking debtors to stop escaping their obligations, even if the amount were small.

Nicharee explained that the creditor had asked her to file a lawsuit against the debtor, who had been avoiding repaying the money he owed for almost a year.

“The creditor agreed to spend 8,000 baht in hiring a lawyer," she said.