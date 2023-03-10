A lawyer’s message: Small amount does not absolve debtor the obligation to repay
A creditor’s move in Nakhon Ratchasima province to hire a lawyer's services for 8,000 baht for recovering a 2,266 baht debt went viral among netizens on Friday.
The case drew public attention after the lawyer, Nicharee Poonsri, posted on Facebook on Tuesday, asking debtors to stop escaping their obligations, even if the amount were small.
Nicharee explained that the creditor had asked her to file a lawsuit against the debtor, who had been avoiding repaying the money he owed for almost a year.
“The creditor agreed to spend 8,000 baht in hiring a lawyer," she said.
She said both the creditor and the debtor went to Sikhio Provincial Court (Pak Chong Branch) on February 27.
"The debtor asked for repayment of the debt in instalments of 500 baht per month," she explained. "The creditor rejected the proposal and said the debt must repaid within five days from March 1 to 5."
She added that the case was closed on March 5 after the debtor repaid in full the money he owed.
"Debtors who believe that creditors would not file a lawsuit for a low debt amount could be making a mistake," she added.
Nicharee's Facebook post received 607 likes, 113 comments and 757 shares as of Friday. Most netizens praised the lawyer's move to warn debtors who are trying to escape repayment.
