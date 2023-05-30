Long-stay visa service now offered by True Digital Park
True Digital Park is continuing with its mission to become the largest tech and startup hub in Asean by expanding its collaboration with the Board of Investment (BOI) to support foreigners wanting to live, work and invest in Thailand.
Recently appointed by the BOI as a certified representative to assist foreigners in applying for the Long-Term Resident Visa (LTR Visa), True Digital Park is now offering long-term visa services. This new type of visa from Thailand provides various benefits in terms of taxes and privileges to increase the attractiveness of living and investing in the country. It targets four main groups of individuals with high potential, namely high net-worth individuals, retirees, individuals seeking employment in Thailand, and highly skilled professionals. This initiative aims to stimulate spending and increase investment in Thai businesses, including establishing business bases in the country.
Thailand is home to several multinational companies as well as a popular tourist destination. True Digital Park provides consultation and advisory services for foreigners who wish to apply for the LTR visa while also connecting highly skilled professionals and foreign investors to the comprehensive ecosystem for startups. This provides opportunities to start businesses and collaborate with the extensive network of True Digital Park, which consists of nearly 4,000 entities, including global tech companies, leading private organisations, educational institutions, government agencies, as well as new-generation tech entrepreneurs and startups seeking capital and knowledge to further develop and strengthen their businesses.
Foreigners who meet the qualifications set by the BOI and have been granted an LTR visa will receive various benefits, including:
1. Visa validity of 10 years (renewable)
2. Exemption from the requirement of having to hire 4 Thai employees to 1 foreign employee.
3. Utilisation of the fast track channel for entry / exit at international airports with fast
lane services.
4. Report to immigration on yearly basis (previously every 90 days); no need to apply for a
re-entry permit to return to Thailand.
5. Permission to work in Thailand (digital work permit), excluding those who intend to work
remotely from Thailand (work-from-Thailand professionals).
6. Personal income tax reduction to 17% for highly-skilled professionals.
7. Permission to have a maximum of 4 accompanying persons.
True Digital Park provides services and consultations for visa applications, document verification, and guidance throughout the visa application process. Supplementary services are available to facilitate the application for the LTR visa in compliance with the BOI's requirements, such as life insurance and document translation services. The service fee starts at 85,000 baht (excluding visa fees).