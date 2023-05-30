Long-stay visa service now offered by True Digital Park

Recently appointed by the BOI as a certified representative to assist foreigners in applying for the Long-Term Resident Visa (LTR Visa), True Digital Park is now offering long-term visa services. This new type of visa from Thailand provides various benefits in terms of taxes and privileges to increase the attractiveness of living and investing in the country. It targets four main groups of individuals with high potential, namely high net-worth individuals, retirees, individuals seeking employment in Thailand, and highly skilled professionals. This initiative aims to stimulate spending and increase investment in Thai businesses, including establishing business bases in the country.

Thailand is home to several multinational companies as well as a popular tourist destination. True Digital Park provides consultation and advisory services for foreigners who wish to apply for the LTR visa while also connecting highly skilled professionals and foreign investors to the comprehensive ecosystem for startups. This provides opportunities to start businesses and collaborate with the extensive network of True Digital Park, which consists of nearly 4,000 entities, including global tech companies, leading private organisations, educational institutions, government agencies, as well as new-generation tech entrepreneurs and startups seeking capital and knowledge to further develop and strengthen their businesses.