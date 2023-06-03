Bangkok is painted with colours of diversity as Pride Month kicks off

The event kicked off at CentralWorld with concerts, stage performances and fashion shows as part of the “Thailand’s Pride Celebration 2023 – ‘Pride For All’,” monthlong festival.

The aim of the celebration is to promote Thailand as a landmark destination for the LGBTQI+ community and as a potential host for the World Pride celebration in 2028.

Friday saw the event getting further spiced up by the presence of Thailand’s top model and actress Metinee “Look Ked” Kingpayom in the “Fly High in the Sky for Pride” show. This was followed by a “Pride Carnival” with more than 500 LGBTQI+ models joining top Thai artists on stage.

The monthlong celebration of diversity is jointly organised by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), Central Pattana, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Galderma Thailand, Muse by Metinee, Bangkok Pride and Tiffany’s Show Pattaya.



Photos by Thiti Wannamontha #NationPhoto