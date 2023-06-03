background-defaultbackground-default
SUNDAY, June 04, 2023
2 Bangkok malls hold special events to celebrate Pride

SATURDAY, June 03, 2023

Bangkok’s Samyan Mitrtown has joined the Pride Month celebrations with its very own “Connecting Pride” series of events.

The event marking diversity and inclusion was launched on Friday, with Bangkok deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon presiding over the opening ceremony.

Co-hosted by Samyan Mitrtown and its neighbouring mall Silom Edge, the event features the following activities throughout the month of June:

• Pride Vibes: The two malls have been dressed up to highlight Bangkok as a global destination to celebrate LGBTQI+ events, focusing on the acceptance of diversity and creativity

• Rainbow Space: A space dedicated to colourful art and musical performances put up by members of the LGBTQI+ community

• Pride Music Space: Meet and greet your favourite artists in mini-concerts or have any artist photoshopped into your selfies

• Pride Film Fest: Enjoy a variety of talk-of-the-town LGBTQI+ films in an exclusive screening event sponsored by the US Embassy and House Samyan Cinema.

