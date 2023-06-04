background-defaultbackground-default
MONDAY, June 05, 2023
The rainbow includes more colours during Pride Month this year

SUNDAY, June 04, 2023

This year’s Pride Month has expanded its reach to cover more groups to represent gender diversity.

Though the groups covered are represented by the LGBTQIAN+ acronym, the plus symbol leaves the door open for new groups of people.

Pride Month is celebrated in June across the world, including Thailand.

Unlike the 1960s, when societies did not accept gender diversity, now even businesses have adopted the “rainbow” to signify tolerance and inclusivity.

Meanwhile, the LGBTQIAN+ acronym represents:

Lesbian: Women who are sexually or romantically attracted exclusively to other women

Gay: Sexually or romantically attracted exclusively to one’s own sex or gender (used especially for men)

Bisexual: Sexually or romantically attracted to both men or women or to more than one sex or gender

Transgender: A person whose gender identity does not correspond with the sex registered for them at birth

Queer: A gender identity that does not correspond to ideas established in society

Intersex: Individuals born with any of several sex characteristics including chromosome patterns

Asexual: People who experience no sexual attraction to anyone

Non-binary: A gender identity that does not conform to traditional beliefs about gender.

