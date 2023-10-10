Thai worker ‘hid in Israeli chilli plantation for 10 hours’ before rescue

Pramool Kosasod, 37, recounted his ordeal to his wife, Kitiya Dasri, 30, in a video call he made at 7pm on Monday to tell her that he had managed to escape the attack.

His wife then spoke to Thai media about the details of the phone call.

According to Kitiya, Pramool and 12 other Thai workers were in their camp when they heard someone bashing on the door as if trying to break in.

The camp's caretaker told the workers not to open the door. They then heard sounds of gunfire outside and took cover.