Anutin calls for 'severely punishing' civil servants for drunk driving

The clamp-down aims to prevent accidents and reduce risks to the public. Anutin said that the problem of drunk driving is a major problem that affects the safety of the nation’s lives and propert. A related Interior Ministry policy applies to all provinces, requiring strict inspection of its staff and officials.

Anutin emphasised the importance of civil servants and officials serving as good role models for the public through abiding by traffic regulations along with avoiding driving while intoxicated.

In addition, the Interior Ministry has partnered with the Department of Land Transport to issue strict legal enforcement measures related to drunk driving. All police stations nationwide will prosecute offenders strictly, without exception, whether they are civil servants or members of the general public. Police officers throughout the kingdom will conduct the inspections.

Civil servants and officials who are found to be drinking and driving will be subject to a range of penalties, including fines, imprisonment, and dismissal from their jobs.

The Interior Ministry is also working to raise awareness of the dangers of drunk driving and to encourage people to drink responsibly.