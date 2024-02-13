Australian governor-general arrives in Thailand on official visit
General David Hurley, the governor-general of the Commonwealth of Australia, along with his wife Linda Hurley, arrived in Thailand on a five-day official visit on Tuesday.
Their Excellencies were welcomed by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in his capacity as deputy prime minister. Also present at the welcoming ceremony were Thailand’s Ambassador to Australia Arjaree Sriratanaban and Nattapong Lathapipat, acting director-general of the Department of Protocol.
This is the first official visit of an Australian governor-general to Thailand in seven years and reflects close ties between the two countries, ranging from friendships between the royal families and governmental ties to people-to-people connections.
This official visit is also expected to allow both countries to deepen bilateral cooperation as strategic partners.
The Hurleys are in Thailand until February 17.