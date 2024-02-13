Australian governor-general arrives in Thailand on official visit

Their Excellencies were welcomed by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in his capacity as deputy prime minister. Also present at the welcoming ceremony were Thailand’s Ambassador to Australia Arjaree Sriratanaban and Nattapong Lathapipat, acting director-general of the Department of Protocol.

This is the first official visit of an Australian governor-general to Thailand in seven years and reflects close ties between the two countries, ranging from friendships between the royal families and governmental ties to people-to-people connections.