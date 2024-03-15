Doctors Share Pain of Multi-Generational Abuse in the Workplace

The view from a Gen Z'er

“On the first day as an intern in the surgery ward, I was assigned a case in which the patient was presumed to die in a couple of days,” said a former intern who graduated medical school in 2023. “The patient had terminal liver cancer, and I had to deal with the details of the case even though I was not in the position to do so. It was the attending physician’s job, not mine.”

The then 24-year-old intern, now a dermatologist, said the supervising doctor had overwhelmed him by assigning massive cases and a heavy workload without adequate preparation. Unlike in the gynecology or pediatrics wards, the doctors did not guide him through the process. This, for him, was unfair because surgery is profoundly complicated and demanding.

The situation worsened when a series of events happened simultaneously. Communication, which should be a priority, was lacking regarding treatment plans, test results, and follow-up appointments. Adding fuel to the fire, the former intern found it difficult to communicate with the staff and doctors. Some doctors barely responded to his text messages, with some not responding at all.

The view from a Gen X'er

An internal medicine doctor in his early 40s said the conventional wisdom of the era dictates that “pain brings gain”, whether it comes in the form of abuse or not. The Gen X'er, working at one of the most prestigious healthcare institutions in Thailand, said that this was a trend back when he was studying 20 years ago.

Asked whether he had ever experienced harassment, he said, “Personally, I have never experienced any form of abuse. But I have seen that in the surgery department.” The abuse can range from students being kicked out from the surgery room to being physically kicked.

But he expressed empathy, agreeing that the amount of stress doctors experience on a daily basis can lead to occasional and unintended outbursts. “Some go so far as lashing out in front of the patient under care…but that’s where I draw the line,” he said.

“This cripples the student’s self-confidence and damages the trust between the citizens and the medical industry.”

But students should not tolerate abuse. The internal medicine specialist encourages students to file a report and speak up for themselves.

Today, some hospitals and other organizations have set up online services for students to make an official complaint about any form of abuse they might have experienced during their years of training.

Note: Every person interviewed for this report requested anonymity, citing fears of repercussions.