Doctors Share Pain of Multi-Generational Abuse in the Workplace
Of the 2,700 doctors who graduated last year, about 900 have already left the profession, as reported by The Medical Council. Despite improvements in medical workplace conditions over the years, there's a widespread belief that further measures are needed to protect the student's wellbeing.
Every year, fresh crop of graduates from medical school scatters across the country to embark on a three-year paid internship in hospitals. Randomly assigned, they often find themselves away from their families, confined to small apartments where sleeping conditions are usually unfavorable.
Under the harsh glare of white fluorescent lights, with the scent of bleach, and the noise of coughing bouncing off hallway corners, interns frequently find themselves working beyond the standard 9-to-5, their schedules dictated by the unpredictable nature of incoming cases.
Their weary eyes sift through patient paperwork from one day to the next, only to be met with the burden of expectation followed by physical and emotional abuse, leaving them feeling vulnerable, like prey waiting to be attacked. In the bustling yet busy jungle of hospital life, interns often endure these circumstances until someone decides to abandon the profession altogether.
When patient cases do not unfold as their professors anticipated, interns often bear the brunt of the blame. Phrases like "What is wrong with you? If that’s all you can do, then you’re no good here" are commonly spoken when tensions escalate. As friction mounts between doctors and students, professors may become more aggressive, while the students' self-esteem could take a downward spiral.
The view from a Millennial
A 30-year-old who now works as a radiologist, pseudonymously referred to as Thithipan, explained that in his final years as a medical student, his mental health took a downward spiral into a perpetual state of stress and depression.
“I remember in 2012 when one of my professors realized there was a setback during my patient’s treatment, the professor couldn’t hold back his anger and lunged a medical chart clipboard in my direction, striking me on the head,” the radiologist said.
He recalled the moments leading up to the strike, the confusion, and numbness resulting from the attack. He was left embarrassed as his colleagues witnessed the incident, even though it turned out fine in the end.
This type of abuse, the doctor said, can leave a person traumatise and doubting their self-worth and purpose in life. "Academically, I wasn’t an excellent student," he concedes, "and professors typically favor the most intelligent and academic ones." When they find themselves in such a situation, the radiologist said, anyone could find it easy to blame themselves and not realize the state of victimhood they are in.
However, things were a little different three years later when the radiologist was working as an intern. The abuse at that time took the form of physical and emotional neglect. The lack of supervision and direction has definitely caused students to become overwhelmed and confused, and could push anyone to the edge and to take action, such as filing a complaint or even quitting altogether. This is certainly the case for a Gen Z-aged medical student who recently quit his first year’s internship working as a surgeon.
The view from a Gen Z'er
“On the first day as an intern in the surgery ward, I was assigned a case in which the patient was presumed to die in a couple of days,” said a former intern who graduated medical school in 2023. “The patient had terminal liver cancer, and I had to deal with the details of the case even though I was not in the position to do so. It was the attending physician’s job, not mine.”
The then 24-year-old intern, now a dermatologist, said the supervising doctor had overwhelmed him by assigning massive cases and a heavy workload without adequate preparation. Unlike in the gynecology or pediatrics wards, the doctors did not guide him through the process. This, for him, was unfair because surgery is profoundly complicated and demanding.
The situation worsened when a series of events happened simultaneously. Communication, which should be a priority, was lacking regarding treatment plans, test results, and follow-up appointments. Adding fuel to the fire, the former intern found it difficult to communicate with the staff and doctors. Some doctors barely responded to his text messages, with some not responding at all.
The view from a Gen X'er
An internal medicine doctor in his early 40s said the conventional wisdom of the era dictates that “pain brings gain”, whether it comes in the form of abuse or not. The Gen X'er, working at one of the most prestigious healthcare institutions in Thailand, said that this was a trend back when he was studying 20 years ago.
Asked whether he had ever experienced harassment, he said, “Personally, I have never experienced any form of abuse. But I have seen that in the surgery department.” The abuse can range from students being kicked out from the surgery room to being physically kicked.
But he expressed empathy, agreeing that the amount of stress doctors experience on a daily basis can lead to occasional and unintended outbursts. “Some go so far as lashing out in front of the patient under care…but that’s where I draw the line,” he said.
“This cripples the student’s self-confidence and damages the trust between the citizens and the medical industry.”
But students should not tolerate abuse. The internal medicine specialist encourages students to file a report and speak up for themselves.
Today, some hospitals and other organizations have set up online services for students to make an official complaint about any form of abuse they might have experienced during their years of training.
Note: Every person interviewed for this report requested anonymity, citing fears of repercussions.