Paetongtarn, Pheu Thai still most popular in Thailand

The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) from December 17 to 22 among 2,000 respondents around the country. The respondents, who were 18 and above, hailed from different levels of income and educational backgrounds.

The survey results announced by Nida Poll on Sunday found that 34% of the respondents preferred Paetongtarn as prime minister, followed by 14.05% preferring incumbent Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha.

This is the fourth popularity rating poll conducted by Nida this year. Earlier polls also found Paetongtarn as the most popular choice for prime minister.