Paetongtarn, Pheu Thai still most popular in Thailand
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, is still the most popular choice for premier among Thai voters, a new opinion poll shows.
The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) from December 17 to 22 among 2,000 respondents around the country. The respondents, who were 18 and above, hailed from different levels of income and educational backgrounds.
The survey results announced by Nida Poll on Sunday found that 34% of the respondents preferred Paetongtarn as prime minister, followed by 14.05% preferring incumbent Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha.
This is the fourth popularity rating poll conducted by Nida this year. Earlier polls also found Paetongtarn as the most popular choice for prime minister.
However, when results were split among different parts of the country, Nida found that Paetongtarn was not so popular in Bangkok and the South.
When asked who they would choose as PM if the elections were held now, the responses were:
- 34%: Paetongtarn under the Pheu Thai Party banner because they liked the party’s platforms and wanted the country to be run by a new-generation politician
- 14.05%: Prayut as a candidate for Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party because they like his integrity, straightforwardness and ability to maintain peace and order
- 13.25%: Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of Move Forward Party
- 8.25%: No choice
- 6.45%: Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader of Thai Sang Thai Party
- 6%: Pol General Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of Seri Ruam Thai Party
- 5%: Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of Bhumjaithai Party
- 2.65%: Korn Chatikavanij, leader of Chart Pattanakla Party
- 2.60%: Cholnan Srikaew, leader of Pheu Thai Party
- 2.30%: Jurin Laksanawisit, leader of Democrat Party
- 1.10%: Somkid Jatusripitak of the Sang Anakot Thai Party
- 4.35%: Others including Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, Palang Pracharath Party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan, and Prachachart Party leader Wan Muhammad Noor Matha.
As to which party they would choose if an election were to be held now, the respondents replied:
- 42.9%: Pheu Thai
- 6.60%: Move Forward
- 8.30%: Undecided
- 6.95%: Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party
- 5.35%: Democrat Party
- 4.00%: Palang Pracharath
- 3.40%: Seri Ruam Thai
- 3.25%: Thai Sang Thai
- 19.25%: Other parties.