Nation Group forced to cancel ‘final debate’ on Thursday

The aim of the “final debate” was to inform the public of the candidates’ visions and principles as well as their key policies before the election.

However, the Nation Group said, fierce competition in the runup to the election and other unexpected events put the debate’s actual intent in jeopardy. This happened because some parties were clearly not ready and could not keep their promises, the Nation Group’s management said, adding that keeping promises is a PM candidate’s basic qualification.

Nation Group tried to respond to the situation in different ways but eventually decided that cancelling the event would be the best solution under the current situation.

The broadcast of the debate will be replaced by the “Road to the Future” show’s “Path of the Leader” episode, which should provide comprehensive information on PM candidates that voters can use to make their decision on election day.