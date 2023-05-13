Thailand Election 2023: The Final Rally's Quotes

Pita Limjaroenrat, Move Forward Party’s PM candidate and leader, speaks to potential voters at the Thai-Japan Youth Centre in Bangkok on Friday.

Paethongtarn Shinawatra addresses crowds during Pheu Thai’s final rally on Friday at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi.

Pheu Thai’s second PM candidate Srettha Thavisin speaks to the crowd at the party’s last rally on Friday before voters cast their ballots on Sunday.

General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is running for another term as PM under the United Thai Nation Party banner, makes a last bid for support at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok on Friday.

Caretaker Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwon speaks to voters during the party’s last rally at the Thai-Japanese Bangkok Youth Centre on Friday.