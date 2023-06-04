A liberal alcohol industry will benefit SMEs, farmers, says Move Forward

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the party said that the future of Thailand’s brewing and distilling industry will be different under its government as it plans to liberalise the distilling and brewing sector.

“For more than 70 years the state has used its power to put the liquor business in the hands of a few wealthy families. But with just one step left, the chain that blocks the potential of small breweries will be broken,” the post read.

Move Forward had tried but failed to push its progressive liquor bill through Parliament during the last government’s tenure. Though the bill passed through the first reading due to strong public support, it was replaced by the Finance Ministry’s version in the second reading. The government’s version of the bill still favours large manufacturers instead of small businesses.