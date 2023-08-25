Young, bright and interested in politics? Pheu Thai wants you
With its candidate Srettha Thavisin now officially Thailand’s 30th prime minister, Pheu Thai Party has swiftly posted job openings on its facebook page as it looks for new team members.
The post that went live at 7pm on Thursday read: “Come work with us. Pheu Thai is looking for the new generation to join our team.”
The party that won the second-highest number of MP seats in the general election earlier this year is looking for candidates aged 25-35 years old, with a keen interest in politics, policies and communication.
“He/she must have graduated in or have a good knowledge and understanding in the following fields: Law, communication arts, political science, business administration, and information technology,” the post read.
Following his royal endorsement on Wednesday, former property tycoon Srettha addressed Thais, affirming that he would “work with integrity and prioritise the interests of the nation and the people,”. He also expressed confidence that the next four years will be four years of change.
Pheu Thai’s search for young candidates is viewed by analysts as a first step towards turning a new page in Thai politics.
Srettha’s administration will be Thailand’s first civilian government in nine years. It replaces the junta government of General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who led the coup in 2014 that ousted the Pheu Thai-led caretaker government of Yingluck Shinawatra.
After Move Forward’s Pita Limjaroenrat failed in his bid to secure sufficient parliament votes to become the next PM in July, the party that won the most MP seats made way for the runner-up Pheu Thai to form a government coalition.
With 10 parties joining Pheu Thai, Srettha received 482 votes in the joint in the joint parliamentary sitting on Tuesday, far higher than the required 374 votes from MPs and senators.