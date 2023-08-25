Young, bright and interested in politics? Pheu Thai wants you

The post that went live at 7pm on Thursday read: “Come work with us. Pheu Thai is looking for the new generation to join our team.”

The party that won the second-highest number of MP seats in the general election earlier this year is looking for candidates aged 25-35 years old, with a keen interest in politics, policies and communication.

“He/she must have graduated in or have a good knowledge and understanding in the following fields: Law, communication arts, political science, business administration, and information technology,” the post read.

Following his royal endorsement on Wednesday, former property tycoon Srettha addressed Thais, affirming that he would “work with integrity and prioritise the interests of the nation and the people,”. He also expressed confidence that the next four years will be four years of change.