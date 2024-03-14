Democrat MP challenges need for new firefighting helicopter

Democrat MP Wilas Chanpithak filed his complaint with the NACC Office, asking for a probe whether there were irregularities in the procurement and whether the purchase would be worth the state budget.

In his complaint, Wilas alleged that four helicopters purchased by the department under the Interior Ministry in 2019 and in 2021 were rarely used, raising questions on why the department would buy another helicopter for firefighting.

Wilas noted in the complaint that the special House committee vetting the fiscal 2024 budget bill had approved the department’s project to buy another helicopter with a budget of 142.35 million baht from fiscal 2024 and another 806.65 million baht from fiscal 2025.

Wilas said the budget panel approved the procurement although its subcommittee voted on February 27 to not approve the purchase for fear of irregularities and lack of necessity.