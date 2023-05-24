Whales, bears, beagles and more at Bangkok riverside kite festivalbackground-defaultbackground-default
THURSDAY, May 25, 2023
Whales, bears, beagles and more at Bangkok riverside kite festival

WEDNESDAY, May 24, 2023

From a 15-metre-tall inflatable bear to a stack of 150 pieces, a Bangkok riverside mall has all kinds of local and international kites to enchant enthusiasts.

The kite festival at Terminal 21 Phra Ram 3 offers visitors a spectacular, colourful experience until Sunday. The expo is open from 4pm to 9pm and the entrance fee is 50 baht.

Among the highlights are a 15-metre-tall pink bear and a 12m-tall green Thai monster called Hayuk. The monster was designed by a Thai kite-flying champion and is being displayed in public for the first time, the organisers said.

Apart from an inflatable whale and goldfish, there is also a 7-metre inflatable beagle called Puppy, which was submitted by a foreign team.

In addition to kite displays, there are also demonstrations on flying sport kites, including quad-line and dual-line stunt kites.

For those interested in purchasing kites, there is a dedicated area on the second floor and at the River Square.

Earlier in the festival, a Singaporean team of professional kite fliers called “Sky Dancers by Go Fly Kite” lit up the night skies with their LED-illuminated kites last weekend.

BangkokKitesTerminal 21
