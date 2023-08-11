Hotels looking to hire temporary workers as high season nears

According to Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, president of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), a survey conducted in July by the THA in collaboration with the Bank of Thailand (BOT) involving 91 hotel establishments, found that the labour shortage problem in the hotel business in July was close to the level of the previous month, with around 47% experiencing staff shortages although this did not significantly impact the number of customers they could accommodate.

Among the hotels facing labour shortages, around 18% said that it affected the quality of service, a slight increase from the previous month's 24%. In the Eastern, Southern, and Northern regions, this impact was more significant.

For the upcoming high season, the survey showed that staff shortages would become more pronounced, with over 88% of respondents expecting a shortage, while the remaining 12% believed there would not be a big problem during the high season.

Most hotels are prepared to cope with the problem by hiring temporary workers, with 79% of respondents indicating this approach. Additionally, 73% mentioned enhancing the skills and roles of their existing workforce, 35% planned to use technology or automation to replace staff, while 28% intended to increase wages and overtime pay to attract workers. About 20% were considering hiring permanent staff.

The survey also looked at the impact of rising interest rates on current debt repayment capabilities. It revealed that 52% of hotels believed they could manage debt payments despite the increased interest rates. However, among 3-star hotels or lower, 29% were significantly affected, potentially missing debt payments, or needing to restructure debt. In contrast, 5-star hotels seemed less affected by the higher interest rates.