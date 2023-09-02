Thailand’s Thi Lo Su Waterfall ready to wow visitors again

The first batch of tourists was welcomed personally by Umphang district chief Thanpawat Puriwattanametha. Officials from the Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary, where the limestone waterfall is located, were also at hand to provide directions and ensure the safety of those who went rafting down the Mae Klong River.

Thi Lo Su is the largest and highest waterfall in Thailand. It stands 250 metres high and nearly 450 metres wide on the Mae Klong River, flowing down from Huai Klotho into the Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The sanctuary links to the Thung Yai Naresuan and Huay Kha Kaeng Reserves, as well as the Khlong Lan and Mae Wong National Parks. Together, they form Thailand's largest wildlife haven and Southeast Asia’s best virgin forest.

The admission fee for Thi Lo Su Waterfall is 30 baht for Thai nationals, 400 baht for foreigners, and an additional 60 baht for a four-wheel vehicle.

Call (055) 508 780 or (065) 002 7637 for more information.