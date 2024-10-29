Chasing the Unforgettable Golden Hour in Thailand  

In Thailand, this interplay of light with distinctive architecture and landscapes, along with the quintessentially Thai way of life, adds a truly special touch to the golden hour experience, making it a favourite destination for photographers, artists, nature enthusiasts and just about anyone who pauses to appreciate the surroundings. From glittering temples and urban silhouettes to the contours of vegetation and the sparkle of water, these spots will ensure that you have the most memorable golden moments during your time here.
Despite its name, meaning “Temple of Dawn”, Wat Arun is iconic for its sunset views which are best observed from across the Chao Phraya River. There are multiple ways to enjoy this spectacle.
An obvious and exciting option is to view it from the river itself, either on board the local commuter Chao Phraya Express Boat or one of the more comfortable dinner cruises. For serious diners, riverside establishments such as Rongros serve high-quality authentic Thai cuisine and drinks on unobstructed open-air rooftops. Alternatively, the Public View Point near Wat Pho Pier offers a free and amazing perspective as the sun descends directly behind Wat Arun, creating stunning silhouettes of its porcelain-adorned spires. As the sky enters its blue hour, the temple is then illuminated, casting a beautiful reflection off the river.
Every year, from November to February, the vast Nong Harn Kumphawapi Lake transforms into a breathtaking sea of countless red lotus flowers. To experience this spectacle up close, embark on a boat tour that departs at dawn (around 6am) from one of the piers along the lake shore, for example Ban Diam.
The ride lasts about 1 to 1.5 hours, with the magic beginning as the sun casts a golden glow over the lake and millions of lotus flowers as they gradually open their petals, creating the illusion of a pink-red ocean stretching to the horizon. In addition to the lotuses, you can also observe over a hundred species of migratory and local birds soaring in large flocks above the blooms. Boat services run from early morning until 5pm, although note that the lotus flowers are typically in full bloom only until noon.
Looking to unwind after a perfect day in Chiang Mai? The city's stylish rooftop bars offer a triple dose of charm, providing views of the ancient Old Town, modern cityscape and sunset over the majestic Doi Suthep mountain.
Catering to all budgets and tastes, these bars are mainly located in the trendy Nimmanhaemin Road and Old Town areas, offering a range of food, drinks and ambience to indulge in. Head over to Thapae Grill for amazing Old Town views and fun vibes with tasty grill skewers; Hotel Yayee Rooftop Bar for a rustic hidden gem with specialised cocktails; or Mai The Sky Bar at Melia Hotel for the highest 360-degree views and Spanish-style tapas in a more refined setting. Be sure to plan and arrive early, typically around 5pm, to secure the best seats for the perfect vantage point as the sun sets behind Doi Suthep.
