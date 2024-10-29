Chasing the Unforgettable Golden Hour in Thailand  

Timeless Silhouettes: Wat Arun Ratchawararam, Bangkok

Despite its name, meaning “Temple of Dawn”, Wat Arun is iconic for its sunset views which are best observed from across the Chao Phraya River. There are multiple ways to enjoy this spectacle.

An obvious and exciting option is to view it from the river itself, either on board the local commuter Chao Phraya Express Boat or one of the more comfortable dinner cruises. For serious diners, riverside establishments such as Rongros serve high-quality authentic Thai cuisine and drinks on unobstructed open-air rooftops. Alternatively, the Public View Point near Wat Pho Pier offers a free and amazing perspective as the sun descends directly behind Wat Arun, creating stunning silhouettes of its porcelain-adorned spires. As the sky enters its blue hour, the temple is then illuminated, casting a beautiful reflection off the river.

Sea of Sunrise-Kissed Flowers: Nong Harn Kumphawapi Lake, Udon Thani

Every year, from November to February, the vast Nong Harn Kumphawapi Lake transforms into a breathtaking sea of countless red lotus flowers. To experience this spectacle up close, embark on a boat tour that departs at dawn (around 6am) from one of the piers along the lake shore, for example Ban Diam.

The ride lasts about 1 to 1.5 hours, with the magic beginning as the sun casts a golden glow over the lake and millions of lotus flowers as they gradually open their petals, creating the illusion of a pink-red ocean stretching to the horizon. In addition to the lotuses, you can also observe over a hundred species of migratory and local birds soaring in large flocks above the blooms. Boat services run from early morning until 5pm, although note that the lotus flowers are typically in full bloom only until noon.