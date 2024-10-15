Recharge and Reconnect With Thailand\'s Tranquil Retreats  

Sakhon Nakhon – For a Snapshot of Isan Diversity

Sakhon Nakhon has long been known for two things: indigo and beef. But the peaceful northeastern province has much more to offer, including unique cultural activities.

Start in Tha Rae. Located on the north side of Nong Han Lake, the town was settled by Vietnamese Catholic immigrants in the late 1800s. This heritage lives on in buildings such as St Michael’s Cathedral and faded yellow French-style colonial offices, dishes such as khao piak sen (pho-like rice noodle soup) and its colourful annual Christmas parade – a can’t-miss in December.

Across the lake, get a pick-me-up at Nap’s, a coffee roaster with beans sourced from across Isan - a perfect spot if you wish for some downtime and a good book. Then stroll through Rueang Sawat, a road lined with wood-framed shops and houses that converges with the gilded Wat Phra That Choeng Chum Worawihan.

Make time to explore Phu Phan National Park and hilltop temple Wat Tham Pha Daen. Or, for an easier day trip, hire a boat to cruise around Nong Han Lake.

No Sakhon Nakhon trip is complete without indigo and beef, though. Purchase beautiful, handmade indigo products at Mann Craft, or join a dyeing workshop at Mann Gardens (advanced booking required). Then eat at Moong Yod for local Pone Yang Kham beef shabu with jaew khom (local bitter dip).



Songkhla – For a Melting Pot of Food and Culture

Looking to pause for a sec in Southern Thailand? Enriched by its Thai, Chinese and Malay heritage, Songkhla has in recent years emerged as a budding travel destination with a brilliant art scene, an amazing food culture and distinct crafts – perfect for those yearning for some relaxing time away from the city.

For visitors, all roads lead to Songkhla Old Town. Nakhon Nok Road, Nakhon Nai Road and Nang Ngam Road are filled with beautiful Sino-Thai and Chinese commercial buildings. Many have been given a fresh look with street murals, making them suitable for a slow walk to appreciate these masterpieces by local artists.

Landmarks like the striking red rice mill Hub Ho Hin and Chinese-style Songkhla National Museum, are unmissable – all the better if you see them in a rickshaw, or pedicab, ride.

After touring the heritage buildings, explore Songkhla’s emerging arts and culture. Community spaces such as Aeyspace and SKA Heritage have breathed new life into Songkhla with workshops, events and one-of-a-kind souvenirs rooted in southern Thai traditions. For a hands-on trip to the past, why not join a book-binding workshop at the Yip In Tsoi Library?

Every trip must include a visit to the freshwater Songkhla Lake and unwinding on the local beaches, including Chalalat, as well as delicious breakfasts at old-school spots such as the Chinese-style café Hub Seng, where you can read today’s papers while indulging in freshly made toast and a cup of Thai-Chinese style coffee to start the day.

