Animal Kingdom: Thailand for Pet-Lovers and Beyond

Shaped by Buddhist teachings, Thais learn from a very young age to be merciful and loving to animals. This compassion extends not only to pets but also to strays and all life forms. Given the country’s biodiversity and agrarian heritage, Thailand offers a wealth of destinations where you can connect with animals, and thereby connect with each other, in delightful and meaningful ways.

From the serene landscapes of countryside farms and thoughtful pet cafés, where the whole family can relax in the company of affectionate buddies, to top-notch aquariums that offer educational and awe-inspiring moments, join us as we uncover the best spots for exciting animal encounters, tailor-made for families who love pets and animals!

An Adventurous Day in the Fields

For families seeking a nature-filled experience, a farm visit in the Thai countryside is an ideal environment to interact with animals in a laid-back, rustic setting. From short activities to overnight stays, these farms provide

hands-on experiences that are both fun and educational, such as feeding and petting animals, collecting their fresh produce and learning about how these animals live alongside local people.

Great for a day trip, Preda Garden Home in Nakhon Pathom is a quick getaway from Bangkok where you can enjoy horseback riding, collecting eggs from their chicken coop, getting up close with rabbits and geese and (with a little luck) witnessing sparkles of fireflies. For a taste of slow living, consider staying at Mori Natural Farm in the hills of Chiang Mai, where you’ll be hosted by the friendly owners and their four-legged family – a gang of Akitas and golden retrievers – along with roaming chickens and ducks.