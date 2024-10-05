Animal Kingdom: Thailand for Pet-Lovers and Beyond

Shaped by Buddhist teachings, Thais learn from a very young age to be merciful and loving to animals. This compassion extends not only to pets but also to strays and all life forms. Given the country’s biodiversity and agrarian heritage, Thailand offers a wealth of destinations where you can connect with animals, and thereby connect with each other, in delightful and meaningful ways.
From the serene landscapes of countryside farms and thoughtful pet cafés, where the whole family can relax in the company of affectionate buddies, to top-notch aquariums that offer educational and awe-inspiring moments, join us as we uncover the best spots for exciting animal encounters, tailor-made for families who love pets and animals!
An Adventurous Day in the Fields
For families seeking a nature-filled experience, a farm visit in the Thai countryside is an ideal environment to interact with animals in a laid-back, rustic setting. From short activities to overnight stays, these farms provide
hands-on experiences that are both fun and educational, such as feeding and petting animals, collecting their fresh produce and learning about how these animals live alongside local people.
Great for a day trip, Preda Garden Home in Nakhon Pathom is a quick getaway from Bangkok where you can enjoy horseback riding, collecting eggs from their chicken coop, getting up close with rabbits and geese and (with a little luck) witnessing sparkles of fireflies. For a taste of slow living, consider staying at Mori Natural Farm in the hills of Chiang Mai, where you’ll be hosted by the friendly owners and their four-legged family – a gang of Akitas and golden retrievers – along with roaming chickens and ducks.
A Fun-Filled Day Indoors
Those who crave a heartwarming dose of pet-loving energy should definitely try out local pet cafés for a cosy family meal while bonding over their shared love for the café’s characterful residents. Many cafés divide their space into a pet interaction zone and a dining zone – you can easily spend all day there. Just remember to follow the café's rules and prioritise gentle interactions that respect the animals' well-being.
Adorned with animal artworks, the colourful Pet Castle features a cat room, dog room, fish room, bird room and even a rabbit room, all full of furry and feathered friends. Meanwhile, cat lovers won’t want to miss Mohu Mohu Cat Café in Bangkok; this three-storey haven is home to 18 local rescued-turned-fluffy cats while serving homemade authentic Japanese food on the side.
A Magical Day Underwater
While Thailand is renowned for its pristine beaches, crystal blue oceans and tropical-paradise-like diving sites, fewer people know that it also houses some of the finest aquariums in Southeast Asia.
Enliven your family retreat with a visit to Aquaria Phuket, the country’s largest aquarium. Highlights include zones replicating mystic forests and river caves, a simulation of the sunken submarine U.S.S. Largato, and the massive South China Sea exhibit, which contains over 100,000 examples of marine life. Kids will be particularly amazed by the engaging daily feeding shows as well as underwater acrobatic mermaid performances. If you’re in Bangkok, SEA LIFE Bangkok Ocean World is well worth a visit; expect a 7-metre-high Tropical Ocean zone, interactive touchpools, glass bottom boat rides and even a VIP option to dive into the tanks for an up-close encounter with various species of sharks and stingrays.
