Unveiling the (Many) True Colours of Isan  

Sacred Spectacles

Spirituality is deeply ingrained in Isan people's everyday life, as evidenced in the scale and detail of the region's religious sites and traditions. For an unusual spectacle, make your way to Wat Sirindhorn Wararam Phu Phrao near the Thailand-Laos border at dusk to see the hilltop temple glow with mystical tree motifs inspired by Buddhist legend. If your visit is in October, save the end date of Buddhist Lent for the intriguing Naga Fireball Festival at Lanna Ka Boek Fah or International Buddhist Park in Nong Khai. You'll witness glowing red orbs mysteriously rise from the Mekong River before vanishing into the sky, believed to be the legendary naga's blessing. For a different glimpse into local community life, spend a day around Thailand's largest Catholic community at Ban Tharae. This century-old town features French-Vietnamese colonial buildings which now house restaurants and shops, with the highlight being the annual Christmas Star Parade where star floats and music from local choirs fill the nights with joy and warmth.

From Mekong to Mountains

Isan's raw natural beauty is the perfect counterpoint to its rich culture; the region's natural wonders are as diverse as they are breathtaking. For one of the best views of the country's first sunrise, Toh Saeng Heritage offers a stay by the Mekong River at the point where the two rivers’ distinct colours meet in a mesmerising confluence of brown and blue. For a high-up panoramic vista, visit Hin Sam Wan (Three Whale Rock) in Isan's northernmost Bueng Kan province. Perched atop the cliffs of Phu Sing mountain, this geological marvel consists of giant rocks resembling a family of whales, providing impressive views that overlook expansive forests and stretch as far as the Mekong and Laos. If you're up for camping under the stars, escape to Pa Hin Ngam National Park for oddly-shaped rock formations as well as blankets of purple-pink Siam tulips (dok krachiao) that grace the landscape between June and August each year.