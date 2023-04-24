Som Chun: Thailand’s strangely delicious hot-season delicacy | The Nation

Som chun, a sweet and sour aromatic dish, is a traditional Thai dessert eaten during the hot season. It is also known as "Thai afternoon tea".

Som chun was named for the pungent smell of pickled lychees that were imported in jars to Thailand. The word "som" means sour, while "chun" means pungent.

The main ingredients for som chun are seasonal fruits that give a sour and succulent flavour, such as maprang (mango plum), mayong chid (marian plum), lychee, mayom (star gooseberry) and talingpling (bilimbi or tree sorrel).

Lending som chun its distinctive blend of savoury and dessert elements are ginger, shallots, coconut flakes and roast peanuts.

A traditional Thai afternoon snack is loi kaew, or fruit in refreshing sweet syrup. Unlike som chun, loi kaew can contain a variety of fruits, such as toddy palm fruit, cotton fruit, rambutan, salak fruit and mangosteen.

Thais like to remove the seeds from fruit for loi kaew, said Jantararat Hemvej from Studio Chan, which specialises in culinary art and craft.