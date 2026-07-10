The ticket mafia is ruining concerts in Thailand. | The Signal EP32

With concerns on the rise, authorities, ticketing companies, and concert promoters are now taking action. But will it be enough to protect concertgoers?



Join us this week on #TheSignal as we examine the rise of Thailand’s “ticket mafia” and the challenges of creating a fairer ticket-buying experience.



🎟️ The incidents that brought ticket scalping into the spotlight

🎟️ How Thailand’s concert boom created new opportunities for scalpers

🎟️ Why ticket scalping has become a global problem

🎟️ What Thailand is doing to combat scalpers and ticket scams



🔎 Reported by @benrujo.official