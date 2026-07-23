Thai Royal Fashion Diplomacy

THURSDAY, JULY 23, 2026
|Tammy Tameryn Somhar

Dive into Thai Royal Fashion Diplomacy, a masterclass in soft power. Watch how Queen Suthida and Princess Sirivannawari are transforming the royal wardrobe into a highly sophisticated diplomatic tool on the world stage.

[00:01] Introduction to Thai Royal Fashion Diplomacy [00:46] The Legacy of Queen Mother Sirikit

[01:12] Queen Suthida's Fashion in Bhutan

[01:30] Bridging Past and Future in China

[01:46] Opulent Attire for the Visit to Laos

[02:02] Stealing the Spotlight at the Grand State Banquet

[02:28] Pure High Fashion Drama in Paris, France

[03:06] Indigo Purple Thai Chitrallada Gown with a Modern Twist

[03:23] Global Media Reactions to the Royal Visit to France

[04:09] Princess Sirivannavari’s Homage to Queen Mother Sirikit

[04:39] The "L'Art Majesté: Royal Thai Dress" Exhibition in Paris

[05:33] Conclusion: The True Power of Silent, Elegant Diplomacy

Tammy Tameryn Somhar

Journalist & News Presenter | The Nation Thailand
Host of The Disclosed, Everyday Nation, and Special Report. Covers social issues, business, technology, arts, and culture, with a focus on feature storytelling, and investigative journalism.

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