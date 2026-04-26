The Scariest Apple Tart Challenge! Surviving Hell's Kitchen Thailand



Join us as we step into the heat of the kitchen with Chef Kerr, the incredible runner-up from Hell’s Kitchen Thailand Season 1 and the owner of K-Pastry school.



Chef Kerr is putting us through a brutal simulation to show exactly how intense a professional kitchen can get. We’re tackling the famous Apple Tart—the very dish that brought Chef Kerr to tears back in MasterChef The Professionals.



Can we handle the pressure, or will it be a total kitchen nightmare?

As a special treat, Chef Kerr also gives us an exclusive first taste of her brand-new creation: the French Butterfly.



If you’re Exploring Thailand or you Live in Thailand and love authentic French pastry, this is a top destination guide for your taste buds! 🥐