The deadliest roads might be in Thailand. | The Signal Ep 30

FRIDAY, JUNE 26, 2026
The deadliest roads might be in Thailand. | The Signal Ep 30

A series of recent road fatalities involving both foreign visitors and Thai citizens has once again drawn attention to Thailand’s long-standing road safety crisis.

Despite stricter laws, tougher penalties, and repeated safety campaigns, the country continues to rank among the most dangerous places in the world for road traffic deaths.

Join us this week on #TheSignal as we examine what makes Thailand’s roads so deadly and why meaningful progress has been so difficult to achieve.

🚗 3 recent high-profile road accidents
🚗 Thailand’s stunning road fatality rate
🚗 Countermeasures to improve road safety
🚗 The reckless apathy of Thai drivers

🔎 Reported by @benrujo.official

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy