Fulfill ‘รักเติมเต็ม’ - Oom Eisaya & Bam Saralee I Time to Talk EP.64

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, 2026

Time to Talk fans have been asking for more English interviews with their favorite GL couples, and this is one pairing many have been waiting for!

Time to Talk fans have been asking for more English interviews with their favorite GL couples, and this is one pairing many have been waiting for! Channel 3 is bringing fresh excitement with Fulfill, starring Oom Eisaya and Bam Saralee in their very first Girls' Love series together.

Inside the Episode:

  • Meet the Stars: Oom talks about her 10-year acting journey and her artistic side, while Bam shares her transition from the financial industry to acting.
  • The Story: A deep dive into the lives of Ai-Oon (Civil Engineer) and Pa-fun (Interior Designer) as they navigate the realities of married life.
  • Behind the Scenes: How the pair used "Mind Mapping" and workshops to build their undeniable on-screen chemistry.
  • Important Conversations: The stars share why respect and honest communication are the heart of their show.
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