The changing landscape for tax leaders

Pressure from different fronts

Internally, many tax departments are grappling with resource constraints as the pressure to transform digitally increases. They are often torn between adding new tax technical professionals and hiring more technology workers who can speed up digitalisation.

One of the biggest drivers behind this need to transform quickly is the fact that many of today’s tax authorities have already embraced digital technologies. They have real-time access to corporate taxpayers’ data, and their audit and enforcement processes are now mostly digitalised.

This has put pressure on companies to make sure their data is in good shape, so that there are no misstatements or other major issues when revenue authorities access them in real time.

Beyond digitalisation, tax departments must also deal with organisational changes that impact their operations. Some are aligning with their finance departments’ centralisation efforts while consolidating their tax functions under one core team so that processes and deliverables can be standardised.

There is also a growing trend for tax departments to participate when their organisations move to cloud-based solutions – most notably, enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) systems.

Given the complexity of the tax rules and data sets required to comply with regional regulations, tax teams can no longer rely on reconfiguring data outside of their core systems to meet tax compliance obligations. Usage of multiple systems or software outside of the core ERP systems can lead to data manipulation, making the compliance process inefficient and prone to errors. A properly tax-sensitised ERP system is therefore crucial to meet tax compliance obligations.

A time to rethink the tax operating model

All of these pressures are driving tax departments to rethink how they operate so that they can strengthen compliance and provide greater strategic value to the business. They understand that they face an increased risk of tax audit and controversy and will fall behind in terms of digitalisation and efficiency if they do not transform their operations.

From our experience, many companies are considering a variety of options for their tax operating models. One option is to outsource their entire operation. This would eliminate the need to invest in technology themselves, while benefiting from a provider’s scale advantage and potentially reducing their cost.

Another option is to keep their tax functions in-house and invest in enhancing processes, expanding the use of services centres, and embracing automation and technology across the operation.

No one right answer

Whatever route an organisation takes, it is important to understand that there is no one-size-fits-all solution. A company may decide to outsource, but that’s just one aspect in the transformation of the entire tax operation.

More organisations are engaging in comprehensive reviews to gain a full understanding of their tax departments’ challenges. These could range from the need to introduce a new process design model and drive value from data by automating processes, to addressing talent shortages and weak governance practices.

The value of such reviews lies in identifying an operating model that addresses their immediate and future needs—one that optimally blends internal and outsourced talent.

Regardless of what organisations choose to do, implementing technology across all processes is essential to stay competitive in today’s dynamic and demanding tax environment. From data capture to processing and reporting, technology brings organisations closer to where they need to be, and it is high time organisations start to embrace it.

By Nitin Modi

Director | Business Process Solutions

Deloitte Thailand