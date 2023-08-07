Srettha sues Chuwit for THB500 million damages over tax evasion allegation

Winyat Chartmontree represented Srettha to file the lawsuit against Chuwit at the Criminal Court.

The lawsuit asked the court to order Chuwit to pay compensation of 500 million baht for damaging Srettha’s image.

Speaking to reporters after filing the lawsuit, Winyat said Srettha suspected that Chuwit had a political motivation in making the allegation on August 3, just one day before Parliament was initially scheduled to convene a meeting to elect the prime minister. The meeting was adjourned pending a decision by the Constitutional Court on a parliamentary regulation regarding resubmission of a candidate's name for PM.

In his allegation broadcast live on social network platforms, Chuwit alleged that Srettha, and property developer Sansiri, under his leadership in 2019, had colluded with the land owners to evade 521 million baht in excise tax on their purchase of a coveted 400-square-wah land plot on Bangkok’s Sarasin Road priced at 4 million baht per square wah. (One square wah equals 4 square metres.)