PM clamps down on cannabis for recreational use

Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said that the PM chaired a meeting at the Government House on Wednesday to discuss drug problems across Thailand. Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, as well as executives of related agencies, attended the meeting.
Chai said the premier underscored the importance of tackling drug problems at the community level, with a focus on apprehending large and small dealers as well as placing drug addicts in robust treatment and rehabilitation programmes to prevent them from relapsing.
The PM tasked the Justice Ministry, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, and the Narcotics Suppression Bureau to work together to arrest drug dealers and seize their assets to shut down drug networks, said Chai.
He said the premier also tasked the Public Health Ministry with revising its controversial regulation that classifies those who possess fewer than five tablets of methamphetamine as drug users, allowing them to enter a treatment process instead of facing legal prosecution.
Methamphetamine or ‘Ya Ba’ (also known as “crazy pills”) is one of the most popular drugs in Thailand.
“This unclear regulation has become an obstacle for officials cracking down on drug dealers and users,” said Srettha. “The ministry should consider revising the regulation, allowing officials to charge those with one pill of Ya Ba with possession for personal use.”
Chai added that the PM also urged the Public Health Ministry to consider putting cannabis back on the category 5 narcotics list and issue a clear regulation that allows the use of the plant for only medical and health-related purposes.
Cannabis was legalised in Thailand on June 9, 2022, although public smoking and sale to children and pregnant women have been banned. The ambiguous usage terms and possession limit of cannabis have been subject to debate ever since.
Chai said that the meeting also discussed a policy to use military camps as temporary rehabilitation centres for drug users. He added that the premier has ordered the Public Health Ministry to coordinate with the army in selecting a camp for a pilot programme, which should run from 3-6 months.
“Drug problems are a top priority of the government as they are harming adolescents who are the country’s future,” the Prime Minister told the meeting. “I urge all of you to increase your efforts in investigating, arresting, seizing assets, and treating drug addicts, and submit a progress report in 90 days.”