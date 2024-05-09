PM clamps down on cannabis for recreational use

Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said that the PM chaired a meeting at the Government House on Wednesday to discuss drug problems across Thailand. Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, as well as executives of related agencies, attended the meeting.

Chai said the premier underscored the importance of tackling drug problems at the community level, with a focus on apprehending large and small dealers as well as placing drug addicts in robust treatment and rehabilitation programmes to prevent them from relapsing.

The PM tasked the Justice Ministry, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, and the Narcotics Suppression Bureau to work together to arrest drug dealers and seize their assets to shut down drug networks, said Chai.

He said the premier also tasked the Public Health Ministry with revising its controversial regulation that classifies those who possess fewer than five tablets of methamphetamine as drug users, allowing them to enter a treatment process instead of facing legal prosecution.

Methamphetamine or ‘Ya Ba’ (also known as “crazy pills”) is one of the most popular drugs in Thailand.

“This unclear regulation has become an obstacle for officials cracking down on drug dealers and users,” said Srettha. “The ministry should consider revising the regulation, allowing officials to charge those with one pill of Ya Ba with possession for personal use.”