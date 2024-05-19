Mystery deepens after hundreds of cat deaths in South Korea

According to local animal activist groups Life and Myoeon, a total of 513 cases of cats displaying similar symptoms -- acute neuromuscular diseases, high fever, elevated liver enzymes and kidney failure -- have been documented as of May 12. Of the affected animals, 181 have died.

The activists, citing owners, claimed that all affected felines have consumed cat food made by a single manufacturer from January to April this year.

The manufacturer accused is a contract-based producer behind nearly 30 pet food products from various brands.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, however, found no correlation between the deaths and the suspected cat food in its investigation. It tested over 50 pet food samples currently available, including those suspected by cat owners, for 78 toxic substances, seven viruses and two types of parasites and germs.

Additional tests conducted on 10 deceased cat bodies by the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency, aiming to detect 17 types of infection, 34 substances associated with myopathic disorders, and a total of 859 harmful substances, also did not yield conclusive results.