Family members, ministers and red shirts greet Thaksin as he turns 75

Pheu Thai Party ministers in the government as well as red-shirt members gathered at the residence of Thaksin Shinawatra to celebrate the former prime minister’s 75th birthday.
A Buddhist ceremony was held to commemorate the occasion..
Reporters on the scene at Chan Song La House from early morning on Friday noted the arrival of family members, including Thaksin's ex-wife Khunying Potjaman Damapong, former PM and Thaksin's brother-in-law Somchai Wongsawat, and Pheu Thai Party leader and Thaksin's daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
Several Pheu Thai Party ministers also arrived, such as Deputy PM and Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Deputy PM and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai, Minister of Digital Economy and Society Prasert Jantararuangtong and Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsutin.
Former Pheu Thai Party leaders, including Yongyuth Wichaidit, Pol General Wiroj Pao-in, and Sompong Amornvivat, also attended. Party members secretary-general Sorawong Thianthong, MP Cholnan Srikaew, and MP Suchart Tancharoen were present to offer their wishes.
Red shirt leaders Nattawut Saikua, Korkaew Pikulthong and Worachai Hema also attended the ceremony, which included a Buddhist prayer session at 11am. At noon, a food feast featuring famous dishes like grilled river prawns, dim sum, Ratchawat beef noodles, duck noodles, crispy-skinned grilled chicken, and fish noodles was served to the guests.
This was the first time Thaksin’s Chan Song La House, a media reception venue during his tenure as PM, was opened to the media.
Red shirt supporters and Thaksin fans also gathered to show their support. Attendees received white polo shirts embroidered with Thaksin's face and a text in red that said, “75 no place like home” to wear at the event.
On the evening of July 25, an advance 75th birthday party was held for Thaksin at the U Sathorn Hotel. The event was attended by close associates such as Phumtham, Suriya, Deputy PM and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, Prasert, Minister of Social Development and Human Security Warawut Silpa-archa, and Suwat Liptapanlop, chairman of the Chart Pattana Party.
Also present were Sarath Ratanavadi, CEO of Gulf Energy Development and Keeree Kanjanapas, chairman of BTS Group Holdings Pcl among others.
Addressing the guests, Thaksin said: "I am happy to celebrate my birthday in Thailand again. I don’t know how many more birthdays I will have since I am 75 years old this year," and added humorously, "But I hope to have another 40 years, that would be enough. It’s my way of wishing myself a happy birthday."
He said this year was particularly special as he was able to be with friends and family, especially those in politics and business whom he has known for many years. "Seeing everyone today makes me happy. I want to thank you all and hope you are as happy as I am. I wish you all good health and stability as we work together to make our country better."