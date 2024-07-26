Family members, ministers and red shirts greet Thaksin as he turns 75

Pheu Thai Party ministers in the government as well as red-shirt members gathered at the residence of Thaksin Shinawatra to celebrate the former prime minister’s 75th birthday.

A Buddhist ceremony was held to commemorate the occasion..

Reporters on the scene at Chan Song La House from early morning on Friday noted the arrival of family members, including Thaksin's ex-wife Khunying Potjaman Damapong, former PM and Thaksin's brother-in-law Somchai Wongsawat, and Pheu Thai Party leader and Thaksin's daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Several Pheu Thai Party ministers also arrived, such as Deputy PM and Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Deputy PM and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai, Minister of Digital Economy and Society Prasert Jantararuangtong and Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsutin.