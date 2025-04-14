Fruit yields up in 2025; Durian hits 1.6 million tons

The increase in yield per rai in 2025 is expected due to sufficiently cool weather from late 2024 to early 2025, with warm daytime temperatures encouraging abundant flowering. In addition, last year’s high prices for longan motivated farmers to use flower-inducing agents and improve orchard care, resulting in higher overall national production.

Mangosteen

The productive area is expected to be 393,277 rai, down from 399,020 rai (a decrease of 5,743 rai or 1.44%). Production is forecast at 407,634 tons, up from 301,649 tons (an increase of 105,985 tons or 35.14%). Yield per productive area is projected at 1,037 kg/rai, increasing from 756 kg/rai (an increase of 281 kg/rai or 37.17%).

The decrease in productive area is due to continued poor mangosteen prices over recent years, resulting in low returns for farmers, especially for low-quality mangosteens. Many farmers removed mangosteen trees mixed with durian and other fruit trees to focus on crops with higher returns.

The increased yield per rai is expected as mangosteen trees had low flowering and fruiting last year, allowing trees to rest and accumulate nutrients. This year, the trees are healthier, and the weather is expected to be more favorable for flowering than last year. Also, fruiting is not likely to be affected by long dry spells as in the previous year, leading to higher overall production.

Rambutan

The productive area is expected to be 173,104 rai, decreasing from 179,126 rai (a reduction of 6,022 rai or 3.36%). Production is estimated at 229,315 tons, up from 201,981 tons (an increase of 27,334 tons or 13.53%). Yield per productive area is projected at 1,325 kg/rai, up from 1,128 kg/rai (an increase of 197 kg/rai or 17.46%).

The reduction in productive area is due to farmers in key areas in the Central and Southern regions replacing rambutan trees with durian due to labour shortages and lower profitability from rambutan farming.

The increase in yield per rai is expected due to favourable weather in late 2024 with consistent rainfall. Additionally, in 2024, key Central region producers faced erratic weather, leading to poor flowering. This allowed trees to rest and recover, improving conditions for fruiting this year. As a result, overall production is expected to rise.

Longkong

The productive area is expected to be 144,425 rai, down from 152,252 rai (a decrease of 7,827 rai or 5.14%). Production is estimated at 52,480 tons, up from 47,262 tons (an increase of 5,218 tons or 11.04%). Yield per productive area is forecast at 363 kg/rai, up from 310 kg/rai (an increase of 53 kg/rai or 17.10%).

The decline in productive area is due to consistently unappealing langsat prices over several years, leading farmers to gradually cut down older trees, especially those intercropped with durian and other main crops with better returns.

Yield per rai is expected to rise, especially in key producing areas in the South, where favourable weather is forecast for flowering and fruiting. Continuous rainfall in late 2024 helped trees recover after poor fruiting last year. As a result, trees are healthier and better prepared for flowering, leading to an expected increase in national production.

Lychee

In 2025, the area of fruit-bearing lychee plantations in Thailand is expected to decrease to 78,692 rai, down 4,242 rai or 5.11% from 82,934 rai the previous year. Despite the reduction in cultivation area, total production is projected to surge to 36,451 tons, up 22,499 tons or 161.26% from 13,952 tons.

Yield per rai is also expected to increase significantly to 463 kilograms per rai, compared to 168 kilograms per rai last year — a rise of 295 kilograms or 175.60%.

The decline in cultivation area is mainly due to farmers in the North switching to other crops such as rubber, maize for animal feed, and other fruits like durian, avocado, mango, and rambutan. In the Central region, many lychee orchards have been converted to durian and aromatic coconut plantations.

The sharp increase in yield per rai is attributed to favorable weather conditions this year, with prolonged cold temperatures encouraging better flowering and fruit setting, unlike last year when the brief cold spell was insufficient to trigger lychee blooming. As a result, overall national lychee production is expected to rise markedly.

For 2025, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has designated the Fruit Board as the main body overseeing fruit management efforts. Each province is encouraged to manage operations independently under its own Provincial Agricultural Product Management Committee, focusing on both quantitative and qualitative strategies aligned with the Thai Fruit Development Plan (2022–2027).

Qualitative Management involves initiatives to enhance fruit quality through various programs, such as:

Promoting production according to GAP (Good Agricultural Practices) and GI (Geographical Indication) standards,

Encouraging domestic consumption and conducting public awareness campaigns,

Preventing low-quality produce from entering the market,

Strengthening market linkages and increasing the value of agricultural products.

Quantitative Management focuses on managing seasonal production, maintaining supply-demand balance, forecasting yields, conducting area-based data collection, and linking production with market demand. Market data is gathered from stakeholders like collectors, exporters, cooperatives, processors, and retailers.

These measures are in line with the 2022–2027 Thai Fruit Development Plan, which aims to stabilize prices, boost the export value of fresh and processed fruits, and elevate the quality of Thai fruits to meet standards.

The strategy is built upon five core pillars:

Enhancing fruit production systems and raising product standards.

Increasing market competitiveness through technology and innovation.

Strengthening and promoting equity among farmers and agricultural institutions.

Ensuring sustainable and eco-friendly resource management across the fruit production cycle.

Developing export networks and improving logistics systems.



