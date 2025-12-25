Boonsin promoted to full general, urges voters to “choose good people”

Gen Boonsin Padklang, an adviser to the Army Commander-in-Chief and former commander of the Second Army Area, said on Thursday, December 25, that during recent visits to the Thai–Cambodian border he met local residents to offer support and reassurance.

He said morale among villagers remained strong, adding that he understood the hardship they were facing after being away from their homes for several days. He also visited families of soldiers and troops on the front line, insisting that morale remained high.

Boonsin said he was continuing to work as usual, but largely behind the scenes, while Lt Gen Weerayuth Raksilp, the incumbent Second Army Area commander, would take the lead. He said he was confident Weerayuth would succeed, although it might take time.