India is concerned over dismantling of Hindu deity statue on Thai-Cambodia border

Indian media outlets quoted on Wednesday (December 24) an Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson as saying the incident was “disrespectful” and had hurt the sentiments of worshippers worldwide, while urging Thailand and Cambodia to resolve their border dispute through dialogue and diplomacy.
Randhir Jaiswal, spokesman for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said, “We have received reports about the dismantling of a Hindu deity statue that was erected recently and is located in an area affected by the ongoing Thailand–Cambodia border dispute.”
“We once again urge both sides to return to talks and diplomatic channels to restore peace and avoid further loss of life, property damage, and harm to cultural heritage.”