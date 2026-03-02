Thai government considers 150-day measures to brace for US tariffs

Suphajee said discussions today would focus on the overall impact of the US tariff developments.

Sihasak said the US stance remained highly uncertain. He noted that the previous measure under negotiation at a 19% rate had been cancelled, and that it was possible a 10% rate could be applied temporarily before being raised to 15% in the future.

This volatility, he said, had significantly affected confidence among Thailand’s private sector.

“We must find measures to respond because uncertainty is very high. Even if there is an announcement to impose a 15% import tariff globally within 150 days, the US position is still unclear. The private sector needs certainty to plan trade, so we must gather information to define our stance and the clearest possible rate,” he said.

Sihasak added that the government also needed to clear up unresolved issues from earlier negotiations, particularly domestic coordination on market-opening measures, which are linked to the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, so that Thailand can establish a unified position on the same basis.

He said the Foreign Ministry was ready to support the national strategy by using Thailand’s embassy network in Washington to closely monitor developments, while pressing ahead to engage senior US agencies, including the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), the US Department of the Treasury, the White House and the US Department of State.